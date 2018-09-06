Stree box office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Stree box office collection Day 6: Stree is rock steady at the box office. Stree box office collection Day 6: Stree is rock steady at the box office.

Debutant director Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree is faring well at the box office. With a total collection of Rs 41.97 crore within just five days, Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, has almost demolished its competition Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office.

Talking about the success of Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “We expected to open well as the entire campaign got a fantastic response and we were confident that the audiences would love the film. But this kind of love and appreciation is overwhelming. This year has been super for the industry and I am elated that Stree could be part of it.”

Both the audience and critics have been heaping praise on Stree. Giving it 2.5 stars, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Stree wrote, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Shraddha Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rajkummar Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Aparshakti Khurana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Abhishek Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

