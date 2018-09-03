Stree box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao film prevails over competition

Stree box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film exceeds expectations. Stree box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film exceeds expectations.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is riding on positive reviews and audience response and has earned an impressive Rs 17.69 crore in two days. The movie was expected to run in the shadow of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. But Stree has subverted the expectations and absolutely demolished the competition. In comparison, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has earned a paltry Rs 3.62 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures of Stree. He wrote, “#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2… The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS… Expect further growth on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 17.69 cr. India biz.”

#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2… The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS… Expect further growth on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 17.69 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018

Stree received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She wrote, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd