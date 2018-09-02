Stree box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao film beats predictions

Stree box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao film surpassed expectations. Stree box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao film surpassed expectations.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree surprised everybody at the box office and despite being the underdog came out on top. It earned Rs Rs 6.82 crore on its first day. The film has received mostly positive reviews and also seems to have received good word-of-mouth. It thoroughly defeated the competition – Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at least on the opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Stree. He said, “When numbers do the talking… #Stree surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a SUPERB number on Day 1… Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend… Fri ₹ 6.82 cr. India biz… Hugely positive word of mouth has translated into BO numbers.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review to the film. “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific,” she said.

Stree’s fantastic opening should carry it well over the weekend and the week beyond. The film clearly has a good buzz and word-of-mouth since audiences have warmed up to the quirky storyline and the horror-comedy blend.

