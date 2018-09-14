Stree box office collection Day 14: Rajkummar, Shraddha film earns Rs 95.53 crore

Even though Stree hit the screens on August 31, there is no stopping the film at the box office. With a collection of Rs 3.76 crore on the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Thursday, the total collection of Stree stands at Rs 95.53 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a series of tweets and discussed the performance of Stree at the box office. His first tweet read, “#Stree scores in Week 2… Gets a boost on second Thu due to #GaneshChaturthi holiday… Will cross ₹ 100 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.95 cr, Thu 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 95.53 cr. India biz.”
Taran also added, “It’s certain that #Stree will hit ₹ 100 cr mark in Weekend 3, even as new releases threaten to dislodge it from the top spot this week… The *lifetime biz* will depend on how it fares in the forthcoming days, but ₹ 115 cr to ₹ 120 cr *lifetime biz* is on the cards.”
Sharing Stree’s week wise business, he wrote, “Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr; Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr; Total: ₹ 95.53 cr, India biz,” and addressed the film as, “SUPER HIT”.
Taran shared how mid-sized films are doing well at the box office and wrote, “While ₹ 100 cr mark is no longer the yardstick for a film’s success, it ought to be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi and #Stree [on the threshold of ₹ 100 cr] hit century… Reinforces the fact that content is king and the audiences are the king makers!”
Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, received positive reviews. The open-ended climax of the horror comedy has given hope to fans that Stree will return to scare them.
