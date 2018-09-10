Stree box office collection Day 10: The Rajkummar Rao film is a runaway hit

Stree box office collection day 10: There is no stopping this Rajkummar Rao film. Stree box office collection day 10: There is no stopping this Rajkummar Rao film.

Stree has been one of the biggest surprise Bollywood hits in the last few weeks. It has earned Rs 72.41 after 9 days of its box office run. Stree released on the same day as Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and was meant to be the smaller release among the two. But this Amar Kaushik directorial, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, performed times better than was expected, while Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is languishing.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of Stree on Twitter. He wrote, “#Stree continues to dazzle… Gathers speed on Sat… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 73.80%… Expectedly, Sun should score higher numbers… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr. Total: ₹ 72.41 cr. India biz.”

Positive critical reception might have had a hand in propelling this film to such huge numbers. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars. She noted in her review, “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific.”

