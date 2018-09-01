Stree box office collection day 1: Will Rajkummar Rao film be able to fend off competition?

Stree box office collection day 1: Will the buzz around Rajkummar Rao’s film translate to good box office earnings? Stree box office collection day 1: Will the buzz around Rajkummar Rao’s film translate to good box office earnings?

Stree is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Even with Rajkummar Rao at the helm, Stree will play second fiddle to the trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se this weekend. The latter film simply has a wider appeal and Stree would probably be more successful with the urban audiences.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Stree offers a different combination of horror and humour. It also brings together Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time and is based on a folklore. There has been a decent amount of excitement for this small budget film and if the word of mouth is good then the film’s box office collection can change gear by evening.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review to the film. “Stree is enjoyable for the most part. I particularly liked its cheerfully hare-brained spirit, which the director manages to sustain. Kapoor’s part is a bit risible, but she has some breathy moments with Rao. The three fellows feel like real friends, not just brought together by a casting director, and both Khurrana, who is sprouting from everywhere these days, and Banerjee do a good job of looking scared and foolish at the same time. Rao, whose Bicky seems like an extension of his Bareilly Ki Barfi avatar, carries the film: as a ‘ladies tailor’ whose eye is enough to take the measure of the woman in front of him, gently, he is terrific,” she said.

Johar further added, “Horror comedy is a difficult genre as both, scaring people and making them laugh is a tough job. So, it all depends on how it is treated by the makers and how well the actors have done it. Now if Rajkummar and Pankaj Tripathi will be able to pull the audience to the theatres or not will be known shortly.”

