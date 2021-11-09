Sooryavanshi box office Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film hits a minor bump on way to Rs 100-cr club

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi had a great opening weekend at the box office as the film managed to earn Rs 77.08 crore but the collection saw a slight dip as the weekdays began. On Monday, the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer earned Rs 14.51 crore taking its total earnings up to Rs 91.59 crore.

It seems like the film might enter the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s earnings on Twitter, “#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr mark… Will be the *first* ₹ 100 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 91.59 cr. #India biz.”

Sooryavanshi became the first big Hindi film to release exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began in March 2020. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2020 but was postponed as soon as the lockdown was announced.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave Sooryavanshi a 2-star review. “Ten minutes into Sooryavanshi, we know we are back in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. RDX! Cars being blown up! And our Hero Ki Entry as Veer Sooryvanshi (Akshay Kumar), the best of Mumbai police, slo mo-ing into the frame, crisp khakis and snappy Raybans to the fore, gearing up to fight the Bad Guys aka Lashkar aka Muslim Terrorists,” the review read.

Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and features cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.