Sooryavanshi box office day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer garners Rs 182.18 crore

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi continues to stay strong at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial, also starring Katrina Kaif, has managed to collect Rs 182.18 crore in 19 days at the Indian box office.

Sooryavanshi was the first big ticket film that released in theatres after cinema halls remained shut for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which released on November 5, is credited with reviving the exhibition sector in North India.

The movie was originally planned to be released in March 2020. Rohit Shetty said holding on to the project for 19 months was not easy and recalled how his decision to release the film in theatres was being deemed a fatal move. He told PTI, “When all of this was happening, I knew people would come to the theatres. Someone had to take the first step. I knew I had to take the risk and now I think it was worth taking. It was not just about me but the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business.”

Sooryavanshi introduces the third hero in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe after Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). In a chat with indianexpress.com, the director shared whether he would further expand the franchise and rope in a female cop as its main lead. He said, “Without a female lead or cop, the universe won’t ever be complete. I don’t want to make a small film. With a woman at the helm, my film will be at the level of Singham or Sooryavanshi. Till the time I don’t get that kind of a story, I can’t proceed just because there is a demand for a female cop in this universe, and I can understand that. Whenever I make this film, I want to make it into a bigger scale film for sure.”