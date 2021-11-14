Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar film mints Rs 137.84 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi continues to mint moolah at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which started its box office journey on November 5, earned a respectable Rs 10.35 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 137.84 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office numbers and mentioned that the film is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark by Sunday.

“#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] JUMPS AGAIN on [second] Sat… A DOUBLE DIGIT figure on Sat gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 cr mark by Sun night [Day 10]… Will be interesting to see if it hits DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹ 137.84 cr,” the tweet read.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Rajendra Gupta and Kumud Mishra among others. It features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. Ranveer has previously featured in Rohit Shetty’s Simba, while Ajay Devgn starred in two Rohit Shetty directorials titled Singham and Singham Returns.

The film is part of Shetty’s cop universe. It introduces the third character in the cinematic universe — DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar). While the movie continues to dominate the box office, it received mixed reactions from film critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote, “We not only get rocky marital relationships and weepy lectures on family values, but also a film taking pains to dilute its othering (those bad bad Muslim jihadis) by giving us good Musalmaans who are patriots. We love our Kalams, see, not those murderous Kasabs. Is the director being expedient? Or is he valiantly flying a flag for Bollywood, which with its lip service to a crumbling syncretic India, is perhaps the only place left where we can hear ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai’ in one sentence. Even if it is used as a ‘jumla’, good people, I sat up, took note, and cheered. What will new India, and new Indians do, though, when this goes out and is heard, out loud and proud?”

Rohit Shetty’s next is Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.