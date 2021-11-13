Sooryavanshi box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar’s actioner approaches Rs 150 crore mark

Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action film Sooryavanshi has begun its second week in a strong manner. On its second Friday, it collected Rs 6.83 crore. The film’s total connection stands at Rs 127.49 crore, a mean feat in any circumstances, and doubly impressive in these pandemic-affected times.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Sooryavanshi continues to STAY STRONG on [second] Fri… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat are key contributors… A double digit [second] Sat and Sun should ensure ₹ 150 cr [+/-] total… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr. Total: ₹ 127.49 cr. #India biz.”

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra among others.

The film is part of Shetty’s cop universe. It introduces the third character in the cinematic universe — DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar). Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Both the actors have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. Giving it two stars out of five, she wrote, “We not only get rocky marital relationships and weepy lectures on family values, but also a film taking pains to dilute its othering (those bad bad Muslim jihadis) by giving us good Musalmaans who are patriots. We love our Kalams, see, not those murderous Kasabs. Is the director being expedient? Or is he valiantly flying a flag for Bollywood, which with its lip service to a crumbling syncretic India, is perhaps the only place left where we can hear ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai’ in one sentence. Even if it is used as a ‘jumla’, good people, I sat up, took note, and cheered.”



She added, “What will new India, and new Indians do, though, when this goes out and is heard, out loud and proud?