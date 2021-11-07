scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 50.14 crore

Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 2: After just two days, this Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 7, 2021 2:48:31 pm
Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 2, Sooryavanshi box officeSooryavanshi box office collection Day 2: The cop universe movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days.

Akshay Kumar-led cop action movie Sooryavanshi has set the box office ablaze after more than two years of lull owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After two days, the Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Its total collection at the time of writing is Rs 50.14 crore.

Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film earns Rs 26.29 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz.”

He added in another tweet: ‘SOORYAVANSHI’ TOP CONTRIBUTORS… Day 1 / Day 2 biz…
Medium star #Delhi + #UP: ₹ 5.58 cr / ₹ 4.56 cr
Medium star #Gujarat: ₹ 5.16 cr / ₹ 5.23 cr
Medium star #Maharashtra + #Goa: ₹ 4.57 cr / ₹ 4.61 cr [50% occupancy]
Medium star #Rajasthan: ₹ 1.79 cr / ₹ 1.43 cr
#Sooryavanshi #India.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra among others.

Sooryavanshi is part of Shetty’s cop universe. It introduces the third character in the cinematic universe — DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba have been established as mainstays in this universe. Ajay and Ranveer have cameos in Sooryavanshi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. Giving it two stars out of five, she wrote, “We not only get rocky marital relationships and weepy lectures on family values, but also a film taking pains to dilute its othering (those bad bad Muslim jihadis) by giving us good Musalmaans who are patriots. We love our Kalams, see, not those murderous Kasabs. Is the director being expedient? Or is he valiantly flying a flag for Bollywood, which with its lip service to a crumbling syncretic India, is perhaps the only place left where we can hear ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai’ in one sentence. Even if it is used as a ‘jumla’, good people, I sat up, took note, and cheered. What will new India, and new Indians do, though, when this goes out and is heard, out loud and proud?

