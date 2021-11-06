Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film likely to earn Rs 25 crore

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi finally arrived in the theaters on November 5. As it released on Friday, people across the country reached cinema halls to enjoy the experience of watching a movie on the big screen after a long wait. On the first day of its release, Sooryavanshi is expected to earn Rs 25 crore.

The film had a decent footfall as per the early estimates. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had told indianexpress.com that Sooryavanshi is likely to get an opening of Rs 25 crore at the ticket counters. Nahta shared, “Since the fear factor is still there and some states haven’t yet allowed full occupancy, anything around Rs 25 crore or upward would be phenomenal for Sooryavanshi.”

Sooryavanshi released on almost 5000 screens globally. Along with it, Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals also hit the theaters. It grossed Rs 7.35 crore on the first day of its release in India despite mixed reviews. This amounts to a good start and hints at the audience’s willingness to return to the cinema halls.

The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s masala entertainer has also received a mixed response from the audience and film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic gave the movie a 2-star rating.

In her review, Shubhra called Sooryavanshi a true blue Rohit Shetty film as she wrote, “Ten minutes into Sooryavanshi, we know we are back in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. RDX! Cars being blown up! And our Hero Ki Entry as Veer Sooryvanshi (Akshay Kumar), the best of Mumbai police, slo mo-ing into the frame, crisp khakis and snappy Raybans to the fore, gearing up to fight the Bad Guys aka Lashkar aka Muslim Terrorists.”