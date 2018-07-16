Soorma box office collection day 3: Diljit Dosanjh film continues to shine

Diljit Dosanjh has won audience’s hearts. Diljit Dosanjh has won audience’s hearts.

Soorma is a biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Sandeep in the film, has yet again proved his mettle as an artiste and has left the audience and critics impressed with his act. Despite competition from Sanju, Soorma has been able to hold its own at the box office with Rs 8.25 crore collection in two days.

The film collected Rs 3.20 crore on its opening day and showed an upward trend on Saturday with Rs 5.05 crore earnings. Now, one can expect the film to maintain the growth even on Sunday.

Taran Adarsh shared figures of Soorma on Twitter, “#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%… Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers… Sun biz expected to grow further… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review praised Diljit’s performance. She wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph. Whenever Dosanjh is on screen, we are with him, as he goes through Singh’s arc—the struggle to please a vicious bully of a local coach (Hussain) who gets his jollies from beating up young players, the falling in love with the bright-eyed Harpreet ( Pannu), who is an equal dab hand with the stick and who wants to play for India as much as he does, the shocking incident on a train which leads him to paralysis, and the tough, painful journey back to the field.”

