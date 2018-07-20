Soorma box office collection day 7: Diljit Dosanjh film earns Rs 21.21 crore

Soorma box office collection day 7: Diljit Dosanjh has been lauded for his stellar performance in the film. Soorma box office collection day 7: Diljit Dosanjh has been lauded for his stellar performance in the film.

Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, has managed to pull audience to cinema halls till now. After earning Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday, the film’s collection now stands at Rs 21.21 crore. But with more films releasing this Friday, Soorma will face tough competition at the box office.

Sharing the latest box office figures of Soorma on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Soorma biz is not in sync with its merits… Was steady [on the lower side] on weekdays… Will have to stay strong in Weekend 2… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.21 cr. India biz.”

Soorma, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, has received positive reviews from both the audience and critics. Diljit Dosanjh has been lauded for his stellar performance in the film.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review to the film. “It’s just the kind of real-life story which can lend itself to a goose-bump inducing film because that’s what great sportspersons are trained to do: straining every sinew, ignoring pain and exhaustion, in order to get past the goal-post. Or, in the instance of Sandeep Singh aka Flicker Singh, who gained fame as the fastest ‘drag flick’ player ever, to score the goals. Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph,” her review of the film read.

