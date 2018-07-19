Soorma box office collection day 6: Diljit Dosanjh starrer continues its smooth run

Soorma box office collection day 6: Diljit Dosanjh film has maintained it slow yet steady pace at the box office. Soorma box office collection day 6: Diljit Dosanjh film has maintained it slow yet steady pace at the box office.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma has managed to win hearts, and like any other sports film, it has recorded substantial earnings. The Sandeep Singh biopic, which has maintained it slow yet steady pace at the box office, has raked in a total of Rs 17.79 crore so far.

Soorma, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, has received positive reviews from both the audience and critics. Diljit Dosanjh has been lauded for his stellar performance in the film. However, the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter starrer Dhadak might adversely affect Soorma’s performance at the box office.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Soorma wrote, “It’s just the kind of real-life story which can lend itself to a goose-bump inducing film because that’s what great sportspersons are trained to do: straining every sinew, ignoring pain and exhaustion, in order to get past the goal-post. Or, in the instance of Sandeep Singh aka Flicker Singh, who gained fame as the fastest ‘drag flick’ player ever, to score the goals. Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph.”

If Soorma continues its smooth run or loses its breath at the box office after Dhadak’s release would be worth watching.

