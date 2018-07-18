Soorma box office collection day 5: Diljit Dosanjh starrer holds off Sanju and Ant-Man and the Wasp

Soorma box office collection day 5: The Diljit Dosanjh starrer is facing competition from Sanju and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Soorma box office collection day 5: The Diljit Dosanjh starrer is facing competition from Sanju and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Soorma, a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, has been able to mint good money in the first three days of its release. However, the Diljit starrer showed a dip in its performance on its first weekday. The film earned Rs 2 crore on Monday, as per the box office figures shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

He had shared, “#Soorma is holding well… Should maintain the same pace on remaining weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr. Total: ₹ 15.85 cr. India biz.”

While the film has performed well so far, it would be interesting to see if the film’s performance slows down at the box office, especially after new releases scheduled for this weekend.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review was all praise for Diljit Dosanjh and the impressive story line.

In the review, she mentioned, “It’s just the kind of real-life story which can lend itself to a goose-bump inducing film, because that’s what great sportspersons are trained to do: straining every sinew, ignoring pain and exhaustion, in order to get past the goal-post. Or, in the instance of Sandeep Singh aka Flicker Singh, who gained fame as the fastest ‘drag flick’ player ever, to score the goals. Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph.”

In an interview, Diljit mentioned, “Sandeep paaji is a Soorma in the true sense. The story of his life and his comeback is the one which I haven’t ever heard or read anywhere. He is a living legend.”

