Soorma box office collection day 4: The Diljit Dosanjh film dazzles despite competition

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma has been performing quite well at the box office, considering it is facing competition from the likes of the Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. The Sandeep Singh biopic has earned a sum of Rs 13.85 crore till now.

Soorma has seen an upward trend. It had opened at Rs 3.20 crore at the box office, and during the weekend, it made Rs 5.05 crore and Rs 5.60 crore, respectively. The fact that Punjabi singing sensation and superstar Diljit Dosanjh stars as hockey player Sandeep Singh has certainly helped its case. The film has received a lot of love from the audience, especially for its performances. The movie boasts of a star cast that includes the names of actors such as Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Seema Kaushal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, and Vijay Raaz.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a positive review to the film. She has especially praised Diljit’s performance as sportsman Sandeep Singh.

“It’s just the kind of real-life story which can lend itself to a goose-bump inducing film because that’s what great sportspersons are trained to do: straining every sinew, ignoring pain and exhaustion, in order to get past the goal-post. Or, in the instance of Sandeep Singh aka Flicker Singh, who gained fame as the fastest ‘drag flick’ player ever, to score the goals. Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph,” her review of the film read.

Soorma is based on the Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, who had suffered paralysis and had to use a wheelchair for two years after he was accidentally shot. Soorma has been written by Suyash Trivedi, Shaad Ali, and Siva Ananth. The movie has been directed by Shaad Ali. The biopic has been produced by Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh.

