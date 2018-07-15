Soorma box office collection day 2: Diljit Dosanjh film begins its theatrical run in style

Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma opened well. Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma opened well.

Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh, opened to an impressive Rs 3.25 crore at the box office. The film, which is a biopic on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, is directed by Shaad Ali. Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Sandeep Singh, star drag-flicker of national Indian Hockey team, was accidentally shot while travelling in a train and was left almost paralysed. He was wheelchair bound for two years before making a comeback in the Indian national team. In 2009, Sandeep Singh led India to the victory in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and qualified for 2012 Olympics. Taapsee Pannu plays Sandeep’s love-interest Harpreet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Soorma. He said, “After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards… Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz.”

Soorma was given a positive review by The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph. Whenever Dosanjh is on screen, we are with him, as he goes through Singh’s arc—the struggle to please a vicious bully of a local coach (Hussain) who gets his jollies from beating up young players, the falling in love with the bright-eyed Harpreet ( Pannu), who is an equal dab hand with the stick and who wants to play for India as much as he does, the shocking incident on a train which leads him to paralysis, and the tough, painful journey back to the field.”

After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards… Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

Despite facing competition from the Disney-Marvel franchise film Ant-Man and the Wasp, Soorma has held its own. It remains to be seen whether it can continue its good performance over the weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd