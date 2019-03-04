Sonchiriya box office collection Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput film fights for survival

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar film Sonchiriya is struggling to keep up the pace at the box office. It was released on March 1 and until now it has only managed to earn Rs 2.70 crore.

Besides Bhumi and Sushant, the film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana among others in significant roles.

The intense dacoit drama is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and showcases a tale set in Chambal.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “Abhishek Chaubey’s very scenic Sonchiriya, tramping along those nooks and crevices of the Chambal, expending hundreds of bullets and quarts of spraying blood, made familiar by countless ‘daaku’ films of the 70s and 80s, almost always feels like a retread.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared box office numbers on Twitter with a tweet that read, “#SonChiriya falls flat on Day 2… Minimal growth on Sat is not good news at all, seals the fate… Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz.”

Only the coming days would be able to tell us the fate of this multi-starrer.