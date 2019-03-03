Sonchiriya box office collection Day 2: Sushant-Bhumi film faces tough competition from Luka Chuppi

Toggle Menu
Sonchiriya box office collection Day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar film snails through the ticket booth in the first two days of its release. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Sonchiriya box office collection Day 2: Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Indumati Tomar in the film.

Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in titular roles, is facing stiff competition from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi at the box office.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, this action drama presents a tale set in Chambal.

Despite impressing some cinephiles, the film is yet to make a mark at the ticket counters.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “Abhishek Chaubey’s very scenic Sonchiriya, tramping along those nooks and crevices of the Chambal, expending hundreds of bullets and quarts of spraying blood, made familiar by countless ‘daaku’ films of the 70s and 80s, almost always feels like a retread.” She gave two stars to the film.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana among others in pivotal roles.

