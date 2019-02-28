Sonchiriya box office collection prediction: Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar film to earn Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1

This Friday, it’s a clash between Lakshman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi and Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya at the box office. While film trade analyst Girish Johar thinks “Both films have their own space at the ticket counters since they belong to different genres”, he also believes the Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon romantic comedy will be the “frontrunner” this week. He has pegged the day one collection of the dacoit drama Sonchiriya at Rs 1.5 crore.

“Sonchiriya looks like a niche, rustic and a raw film and is not a mass-action drama. Though its trailer was much-talked about, the awareness level around the film is on the lower side. Also, it has no songs. So, the film will be backing on word of mouth. It will not be the frontrunner, but it can surely catch up over the weekend. I peg the film somewhere around Rs 1.5 crore,” said Johar as he predicted the day one box office collection of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer.

Estimating the screen count of the film to be 1500, Johar continued, “Sonchiriya is backed by top talents like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey, so it has a strong undercurrent. The first preference, for me, would be Luka Chuppi, but I am not ruling out anything for Sonchiriya. It can grow over the weekend if there is a positive word of mouth.”

Apart from the competition from Luka Chuppi, Sonchiriya might also find difficulty in attracting audience as the Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal has been minting money ever since its release. Being a family entertainer, it has collected Rs 81 crore within five days of its release.

Explaining the title of his film, director Chaubey has said in an interview, “Sonchiriya is the name of a bird, the great Indian Bustard, that is found in Chambal. It’s a very rare species of bird and I think it’s endangered too. We kept it as the title of the film as one of the characters of the film is called that. Who it is, you will get to know when you will watch the film.”