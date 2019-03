Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya will not be making a mark for itself in all likelihood this weekend. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the movie will only be able to earn an amount of Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.

Advertising

The dacoit drama will face stiff competition from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi, which released alongside Sonchiriya. And if trade experts are to believed, the movie will also be battling Total Dhamaal at the box office for space.

Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com that both Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya will draw in different kinds of people to theaters. But the trade pundit had not tagged the Abhishek Chaubey film as a ‘winner.’

“Sonchiriya looks like a niche, rustic and a raw film and is not a mass-action drama. Though its trailer was much-talked about, the awareness level around the film is on the lower side. Also, it has no songs. So, the film will be backing on word of mouth. It will not be the frontrunner, but it can surely catch up over the weekend. I peg the film somewhere around Rs 1.5 crore,” Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com.

The film has been getting mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the movie only two stars.

Advertising

“Abhishek Chaubey’s very scenic Sonchiriya, tramping along those nooks and crevices of the Chambal, expending hundreds of bullets and quarts of spraying blood, made familiar by countless ‘daaku’ films of the 70s and 80s, almost always feels like a retread,” read a section of her review.