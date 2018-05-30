Before Veere Di Wedding, here’s looking at the box office collection of Sonam Kapoor’s last five films

Sonam Kapoor’s next Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1. Sonam Kapoor’s next Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Within a decade, she won her first National Award for the movie Neerja in 2017. The actor was appreciated for playing the brave heart air hostess Neerja Bhanot with conviction.

In her career of 16 films, Sonam has many hits and misses to her credit. While her debut film Saawariya failed to pull people to the theaters, she tasted success with Raanjhanaa (Rs 60.35 crore), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Rs 108.93 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore) and Neerja (Rs 75.61 crore).

Now with Veere Di Wedding releasing on June 1, it will be interesting to see if a stellar star cast (Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha) and the urbane story will add up to the box office performance of the film. So before we get to see if the Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production will get into the 100-crore club of Bollywood, here is looking back at how Sonam’s last five silver screen outings have performed at the ticket counters.

1. Pad Man (2018): Rs 81.82 crore

R Balki directorial Pad Man which initiated the conversation on menstrual hygiene in India did a total business of Rs 81.82 crore in the domestic market. The film had Akshay Kumar playing Padma Shri winner, Arunachalam Muruganantham and Radhika Apte played his wife. Sonam essayed the role of an educated urban woman. The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics but the social message in this Twinkle Khanna production pulled movie buffs to the cinema halls.

2. Neerja (2016): Rs 75.61 crore

With Neerja, Sonam changed the perception of Bollywood buffs towards Sonam Kapoor–the actor. After she played the role of a heroic air hostess Neerja Bhanot with utmost dedication, people started taking Sonam as more than just a fashionista. Also, the actor was awarded a special mention at the 64th National Awards for the Ram Madhvani directorial. With a positive word of mouth and great reviews, the film managed to mint Rs 75.61 crore.

3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Rs 210.16 crore

Sooraj Barjatya’s drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Armaan Kohli and Deepak Dobriyal among others made a connect with the Indian audience and added a whopping amount of Rs 210.16 crore in its kitty. The opening day of the movie registered a collection of Rs 36 crore making the film the highest opener for Sonam.

4. Dolly Ki Doli (2015): Rs 19.26 crore

A still from Sonam Kapoor’s film Dolly Ki Doli. A still from Sonam Kapoor’s film Dolly Ki Doli.

Sonam Kapoor was a con girl in Dolly Ki Doli who robs her grooms on the wedding night and runs away. The Arbaaz Khan production had Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Pulkit Samrat playing the grooms and despite belonging to the much popular genre–the rom-com the film failed to perform at the box office. It collected a meagre amount of Rs 19.26 crore.

5. Khoobsurat (2014): Rs 24.75 crore

Made on a small budget of Rs 12 crore, the Rhea Kapoor production gained momentum at the box office with a positive word of mouth. The film starring the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor received mixed reviews from the film critics. Writing about Sonam in her review, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “She is well suited to the film’s general tone which is suitably perky and giggly, and unapologetically silly: Sonam Kapoor’s introduction has her character give off an unselfconscious titter, and that sets the tenor for her, and the film.” It earned a total of Rs 24.75 crore at the box office.

