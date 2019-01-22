Toggle Menu
Simmba box office collection: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 236.80 crorehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/simmba-ranveer-singh-box-office-200-crore-rohit-shetty-film-5550072/

Simmba box office collection: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 236.80 crore

While 2018 has been an incredible year for Ranveer Singh, the new year looks just as promising with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in the pipeline.

rohit shetty's simmba
Ranveer Singh’s Simmba continues to rake in the moolah

Ranveer Singh’s cop actioner Simmba is unstoppable. The movie has earned Rs 236.80 crore till now. This is commendable seeing how the box office has largely been taken over by Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures of Simmba. He wrote, “#Simmba [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs. Total: ₹ 236.80 cr. India biz.”

Not only the domestic box office, the Rohit Shetty directorial has also taken over international markets as well.

According to Adarsh’s tweet, the movie has earned over 13 million globally. “#Simmba crosses $ 13 mn from international markets, after Weekend 4… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr mark #Overseas… Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 13.034 million [₹ 92.80 cr]… USA+Canada has performed best, nears $ 5 mn mark,” the film trade analyst tweeted.

Advertising

While 2018 has been an incredible year for Ranveer Singh, the new year looks just as promising with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 in the pipeline.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan?
2 Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai was key reason to do Manikarnika: Prasoon Joshi
3 R Madhavan is Nambi Narayanan's doppelganger in Rocketry on-set photos