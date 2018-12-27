Simmba box office prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film to earn Rs 18 crore on Day 1

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba is all set to hit theaters this Friday. After Zero’s debacle at the ticket counters, trade analysts and cinephiles have put their expectations on Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh as police inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

Advertising

Talking about the box office prospects of Simmba, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The positive buzz around Simmba will lead to its great start at the box office and it will earn over Rs 18 crore on Day 1. The makers have planned a big release for the film with around 4000 screens and it is being touted as Ranveer’s biggest release ever.”

Ranveer Singh started the year with a blockbuster. His film Padmaavat broke several records at the box office. Now, it remains to be seen if Simmba will beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film in terms of box office collection.

On being asked what will work in favour of Simmba, Johar said, “The deadly trio of Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and other cameos, remixed songs, Karan Johar’s association and majestic promotions, all will help Simmba to end the year on a high note. Also, Shetty has gone all out with the film. He is one director who has a finger on the pulse of the audience. Lastly, Sara has her own following among the youth and she has become a star after her performance got lauded in Kedarnath.”

Simmba releases just a week after Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero which left both movie buffs and critics disappointed. So, will the Rohit Shetty directorial have an impact on Zero? “Simmba wave will affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Even if it is trashed by critics, people will go and watch it to for laughter. It is a commercial movie and audience can even digest a flying Ranveer in it,” replied Johar.