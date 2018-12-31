Simmba box office Day 3: Ranveer Singh film set to crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Simmba continues to dominate the box office in its first weekend. The film is all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. In the first two days, the Ranveer Singh starrer has shown impressive numbers with Rs 20.72 crore and Rs 23.33 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Advertising

On the second day, the film started to gained steam in other states barring Mumbai. The Rohit Shetty directorial has become Ranveer’s highest opener. Padmaavat, which released earlier this year, had earned Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release.

Thanking Rohit Shetty for the film’s success, Ranveer Singh had said in a statement, “The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”

Simmba is performing well overseas too. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet, “#Simmba springs a BIG SURPRISE Overseas… Masala films, generally, have limitations in international markets, but #Simmba is scoring everywhere.”

#Simmba springs a BIG SURPRISE Overseas… Masala films, generally, have limitations in international markets, but #Simmba is scoring everywhere…

Day 1: $ 1.884 mn

Day 2: $ 1.590 mn

2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

#Simmba Overseas key markets…

* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k

* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k

* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k

* Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k

* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k

2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr].

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018 Advertising

The film received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Shetty slings in a rape-of-an-innocent as a tipping point, and we have no doubt which way our hero will swing. The fallout of the incident plays out in problematic ways: it is just a device to provide a noble change-of-heart for the hero; the victim is merely a to-be-dispensed-with-convenience. The reference to the 2012 Nirbhaya may have been used as sharp social commentary in another kind of film; here it only provides false gravitas. Heavy-handed sentiment only serves to cloy Shetty’s universe, closely aligned as it is to macho posturings and cars-tumbling-in-the-air empty rhetoric.”

Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, Simmba hit screens on December 28.