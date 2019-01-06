Simmba box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh film stays strong

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba continues its winning streak. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will be crossing Rs 200 crore by the end of its second week. The film has so far earned a total collection of Rs 159.83 crore.

Taran Adarsh also shared that Simmba has crossed nine million dollars at the international box office. In a tweet, he wrote, “#Simmba crosses $ 9 million in international markets… [Week 2] Fri $ 683k Total: $ 9.091 million [₹ 63.22 cr] #Overseas”

Simmba has become Rohit Shetty’s eight consecutive directorial to enter Rs 100 crore club. Lauding Rohit, producer Karan Johar wrote in a post, “He’s the Hit Machine… A name that’s synonymous with Hits… Ro-Hit Shetty’s latest endeavour #Simmba is not only winning hearts, but also ruling the BO.”

In fact, Simmba has become the highest opener of Ranveer’s career collecting Rs 20.72 crore on its first day.

The actor, who is riding high on the success of Simmba, in an interview to PTI said the child in him still considers his journey to success in Bollywood as a “fairy tale.”

“This one kid, out of nowhere, had a dream and he’s now living it. Everyday my heart is filled with gratitude. I pray before I go to work and always say thank you because I value it. It is surreal what is happening with me, or around me. This love keeps me grounded and humbled. When fans ask me to get clicked with them, what I am actually thinking is ‘What? Me? Do they really want to be clicked with me!,” the 33-year-old actor said.

The film has clicked with the audience but received mixed reviews from the critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Shetty slings in a rape-of-an-innocent as a tipping point, and we have no doubt which way our hero will swing. The fallout of the incident plays out in problematic ways: it is just a device to provide a noble change-of-heart for the hero; the victim is merely a to-be-dispensed-with-convenience. The reference to the 2012 Nirbhaya may have been used as sharp social commentary in another kind of film; here it only provides false gravitas. Heavy-handed sentiment only serves to cloy Shetty’s universe, closely aligned as it is to macho posturings and cars-tumbling-in-the-air empty rhetoric.”