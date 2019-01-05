Simmba box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh starrer continues its smashing run

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is making huge money at the box office. The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer has become a massive hit with a total earning of Rs 150.81 crore in its first week. The cop drama is now inching towards Rs 200-crore soon.

Tarade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Simmba benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 7 With no major release today, #Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace… ₹ 200 cr mark is definitely within reach… Can even touch ₹ 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan].”

It is Ranveer’s highest opener in his career with an earning of Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day. Not just that, it is also Rohit’s eighth consecutive film to cross the 100 crore mark.

Rohit has also co-produced the film under his banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, along with Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions. The film which released on December 28 is performing exceptionally well in the foreign countries too.

Simmba has minted around Rs 50 crore so far at the international box office.

The family-entertainer has received mixed to positive reviews from the movie critics as well as the audience.

Simmba revolves around Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him.

The film also features Sonu Sood, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ajay Devgan (cameo appearance), and Ashutosh Rana among others in pivotal roles.