Simmba box office collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh starrer is earning the big bucks

The Ranveer Singh starrer has already earned a whopping Rs 139.03 crore in the first six days of its release. Rohit Shetty has yet again proved that he undoubtedly understands the pulse of his audience well.

The cop drama, also starring Sara Ali Khan in a lead role, made Rs 20.72 crore on the opening day itself.

Not just that, the family-entertainer is also taking over the box office across the globe. The film has minted Rs 50 crore in the international box office.

The film has however received mixed reviews from the movie critics.

In her review, Indian Express critic Shubra Gupta wrote, “The only reason to watch Simmba then, is Ranveer Singh. In his sharp moochh sticking up at both ends, shiny bronzed face, broad shoulders filling out, eventually, the khakee uniform, Singh is Simmba. Striding into cop stations, wading into ‘goondas’, losing his heart to the girl across the road Shagun (Ali Khan), Singh is fully alive to the moment, knowing that he is working in a template, aware that he has to keep breaking out.”

Speaking about the film’s huge success at the box office, Ranveer said in a statement earlier, “The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”

“It was not an easy role to pull off, but I put my head down and put in the work and I am overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit Simmba out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times,” he added.

Ranveer has four Rs 100 crore movies in his kitty. His last movie, Padmaavat was also a massive hit. Simmba is Sara’s second movie following Kedarnath.

From the looks of it, the action-packed cop drama will only continue to soar high in the coming days.