Simmba box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer continues to roar

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is performing extremely well at the box office. The film has benefited from New Year holiday and has collected Rs 124.54 crore at the box office in the first five days, becoming the eighth consecutive film by Rohit Shetty to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s eighth film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ 100 cr Club… Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank!”

Ranveer took to Twitter and wrote, “ALL HAIL THE BLOCKBUSTER KING! 👑 RO-BRO BE SLAMMIN’ CENTURY AFTER CENTURY 💯 #RohitShetty 👊🏽 Ek hi toh hai 🌟”

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, “ROHIT SHETTY is the #masalamaverick!!! The gold standard pioneer of the Century club!!!”

Earlier, Karan Johar had written a heartfelt note for the filmmaker and the actor. In a post on Instagram, KJo mentioned, “Working with @itsrohitshetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too! @ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!”

Ranveer’s film is taking over the box office even abroad. The film has minted Rs 50 crore in the international box office.

#Simmba crosses ₹ 50 cr mark in *5 days* in international markets… Got a major boost on Tue [1 Jan 2019]…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Total: $ 7.159 mn [₹ 50.21 cr]

👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, Simmba released on December 28. The film is expected to continue its good run as there are no big releases in the upcoming week.