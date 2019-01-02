Simmba box office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh film all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Simmba continues to dominate the box office. The film is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

The Ranveer Singh starrer, which hit screens on December 28, had an impressive beginning at the box office. With a Rs 20.72 crore collection on opening day, the film became Ranveer’s highest opener. His earlier release Padmaavat had managed to mint Rs 19 crore.

On Monday, Simmba earned better than its opening day. The Sara Ali Khan film minted Rs 21.24 crore, taking the total to Rs 96.35 crore. Going by its performance, it seems the Rohit Shetty directorial won’t slow down anytime soon. The film also has no competition at the box office this week.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and heaped praise on Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, He wrote, “Working with @itsrohitshetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too! @ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!”

While the audience seems to be loving the film, critics gave mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “In Singham Returns Again, oops, sorry, Simmba, a police officer sloughs off his rough-and-ready skin and emerges as the saviour of the poor and meek. Wait, haven’t we seen that before? Bad question, because this one could just as well have been called Singham part 3.”