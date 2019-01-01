Simmba box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is doing quite well for itself at the box office. In a matter of just three days, the Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and how. The cop drama has earned Rs 75.11 crore till now.

Advertising

After having given the recently released Shah Rukh Khan film Zero a run for its money, the remake of Temper has a clear path ahead of itself, and is expected to continue the winning streak in days to come.

Simmba had raked an impressive Rs 20.72 crore on the opening day itself, surpassing the expectations of trade experts, who in turn had predicted that the movie will mint something around Rs 18 crore.

#Simmba is a rage in Mumbai circuit… Contribution of Mumbai circuit is 38.62%, which is phenomenal… #Simmba day-wise *Mumbai circuit* data is as follows…

Fri 7.77 cr

Sat 9.11 cr

Sun 12.13 cr

Total: ₹ 29.01 cr

AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the actioner is performing exceedingly well in Mumbai. In a tweet, Taran shared the figures of the film in the city and wrote, “#Simmba is a rage in Mumbai circuit… Contribution of Mumbai circuit is 38.62%, which is phenomenal… #Simmba day-wise *Mumbai circuit* data is as follows…Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 12.13 cr. Total: 29.01 cr AWESOME!”

However, the film’s narrative has drawn flak for rehashing old ideas. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “In Singham Returns Again, oops, sorry, Simmba, a police officer sloughs off his rough-and-ready skin and emerges as the saviour of the poor and meek. Wait, haven’t we seen that before? Bad question, because this one could just as well have been called Singham part 3.”

Simmba also happens to be the biggest opener of Ranveer Singh’s career, who had made his debut in Bollywood with 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat.