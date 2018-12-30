Simmba box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer is on a roll

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is working its magic at the box office. With positive word of mouth reviews, Simmba is set to have a glorious run at the counters.

Padmaavat recorded Rs 19 crore on opening day and was Ranveer’s biggest opening till yesterday. It was crushed by Simmba which recorded a whopping collection of Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1.

Speaking about the Day 1 performance of Simmba, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artiste, I have always tried to experiment, and I am happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen.”

The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and features Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer. Simmba, which released on December 28, is Sara’s second release after Kedarnath. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions.

The Rohit Shetty directorial has received mixed reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta wrote, “The only reason to watch Simmba is Ranveer Singh. In his sharp moochh sticking up at both ends, shiny bronzed face, broad shoulders filling out, eventually, the khakee uniform, Singh is Simmba. Striding into cop stations, wading into ‘goondas’, losing his heart to the girl across the road Shagun (Ali Khan), Singh is fully alive to the moment, knowing that he is working in a template, aware that he has to keep breaking out.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film… Mumbai circuit is rocking… Emerges Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening day… Day 2 performing better than Day 1… Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz.”

Thanking Rohit Shetty for the film’s success, Ranveer Singh added, “The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”