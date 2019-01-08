Simmba box office collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh starrer nearing Rs 200 crore mark

Ranveer Singh’s latest film Simmba has been ruling the box office since its release. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which hit screens on December 28, also stars Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared that Simmba had a good collection on its second weekend too and has emerged as the third hightest grosser of 2018 after Sanju and Padmaavat. Simmba is also the highest opener of Ranveer’s career collecting Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1.

Simmba’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 190.64 crore.

Sharing the latest box office figures of the film on Twitter, Adarsh wrote, “#Simmba refuses to slow down… Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2… Nears ₹ 200 cr mark… Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz.”

The film has clicked with the audience but received mixed reviews from critics.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and mentioned in her review, “Shetty slings in a rape-of-an-innocent as a tipping point, and we have no doubt which way our hero will swing. The fallout of the incident plays out in problematic ways: it is just a device to provide a noble change-of-heart for the hero; the victim is merely a to-be-dispensed-with-convenience. The reference to the 2012 Nirbhaya may have been used as sharp social commentary in another kind of film; here it only provides false gravitas. Heavy-handed sentiment only serves to cloy Shetty’s universe, closely aligned as it is to macho posturings and cars-tumbling-in-the-air empty rhetoric.”