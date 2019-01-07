Simmba box office collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh film set to surpass Bajirao Mastani

After becoming Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener with a collection of Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1, Simmba is all set to surpass Bajirao Mastani to become the actor’s second highest grosser of all time, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed.

Sharing the box office numbers on Twitter, Adarsh wrote, “#Simmba is ruling the BO… Witnesses superb growth on second Sat… Expected to collect bigger numbers today… Will emerge Ranveer’s second highest grosser today, surpassing #BajiraoMastani… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 173.15 cr. India biz.”

Ever since its release, Simmba has been breaking box office records. The film is also Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive release to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Ranveer Singh remarked that Rohit Shetty knows his trade too well. He said, “I also think he knows the trade, because he is a bonafide big screen director. He is the one who gets the audience to the seats. He is the one who is shot in the arm when the footfall is falling. So, yes, as an audience and an actor who has collaborated with him, I appreciate him in every way.”

While the audience is praising the masala entertainer, critics gave mixed reviews to the film. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Rohit Shetty slings in a rape-of-an-innocent as a tipping point, and we have no doubt which way our hero will swing. The fallout of the incident plays out in problematic ways: it is just a device to provide a noble change-of-heart for the hero; the victim is merely a to-be-dispensed-with-convenience. The reference to the 2012 Nirbhaya may have been used as sharp social commentary in another kind of film; here it only provides false gravitas. Heavy-handed sentiment only serves to cloy Shetty’s universe, closely aligned as it is to macho posturings and cars-tumbling-in-the-air empty rhetoric.”

Simmba, which released on December 28, also starred Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan.