Simmba box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film to dethrone Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba promises to end 2018 in style. A Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. After the disappointment that was Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, those moviegoers who are looking for a good Bollywood movie to watch around New Year will flock to theaters to watch Simmba.

Advertising

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com earlier, “The positive buzz around Simmba will lead to its great start at the box office and it will earn over Rs 18 crore on Day 1. The makers have planned a big release for the film with around 4000 screens and it is being touted as Ranveer’s biggest release ever.”

While Zero may be a shocking disaster, it is a boon for the makers of Simmba, otherwise it would have created problems for the Ranveer Singh film.

It is also interesting to note that the year began with Padmaavat, the controversial historical film that also starred Singh.

Advertising

Girish Johar added, “The deadly trio of Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and other cameos, remixed songs, Karan Johar’s association and majestic promotions, all will help Simmba to end the year on a high note. Also, Shetty has gone all out with the film. He is one director who has a finger on the pulse of the audience. Lastly, Sara has her own following among the youth and she has become a star after her performance got lauded in Kedarnath.”

Simmba has received mixed reviews, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars. She wrote, “The only reason to watch Simmba then, is Ranveer Singh. In his sharp moochh sticking up at both ends, shiny bronzed face, broad shoulders filling out, eventually, the khakee uniform, Singh is Simmba. Striding into cop stations, wading into ‘goondas’, losing his heart to the girl across the road Shagun (Ali Khan), Singh is fully alive to the moment, knowing that he is working in a template, aware that he has to keep breaking out.”