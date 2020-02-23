Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns Rs 20.63 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection day 2: The Ayushmann Khurrana film is expected to dominate the box office. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection day 2: The Ayushmann Khurrana film is expected to dominate the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which started its box office journey with Rs 9.55 crore, is continuing to receive overwhelming response from the audience.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2… Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average… The trend suggests further growth on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score… Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS”

In another tweet, Adarsh mentioned that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Ayushmann’s third biggest opener. Bala leads the charts with Rs 10.15 crore followed by Dream Girl with Rs 10.05 crore.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan three and a half stars in her review. “Kewalya’s excellent cast though makes it all go down easily. Neena Gupta has another winner as Aman’s mother, while Gajaraj Rao plays his father who, in what could have been a nice touch, is a small-time scientist behind a black, “germ-free” cauliflower variety. The film ends up stretching this theme of nature-vs-science a bit too far, but Gupta and Rao who gelled so well in Badhai Ho remain a hoot. The years of companionship are visible in their frequent arguments, as is how she is his rock,” Shalini wrote in the review.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

Talking about the film, Ayushmann Khurrana told indianexpress.com, “Our film is one of its kind. It is a giant leap for Indian cinema where we are portraying two men as homosexuals, and we are very front-footed about it. It is also the reaction of the family when they find out that their son is gay.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd