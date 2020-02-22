Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earns Rs 9.55 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens well. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens well.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in supporting roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares very well on Day 1… #Delhi-#NCR, #Punjab perform best… #Mumbai picks up… Brand #AyushmannKhurrana + #MahaShivratri partial holiday contribute… Important to score on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 9.55 cr. #India biz. #SMZS”

The film deals with a homosexual relationship and is one of the few mainstream Bollywood films to do so. Ayushmann has made a career out of doing out of the ordinary films that often tackle subjects that are taboo in Indian society.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a bigger film with a wider target audience. With its comic element, it is targeting the youth and families. Also, the story is set in interior India, thereby making it widely acceptable. Ayushmann is on a roll, and whatever he touches is turning into gold. So, I am pretty confident that this time too he will have another winner in his hands.”

Johar added, “The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer is a quirky take on how gay love is accepted. The beauty of the subject is, they have set it in the hinterland. Earlier the concept of same-sex love was an urban trend in the country, but Shubh Mangal shows how people of smaller towns are also accepting this social change. Ayushmann has got the formula of taking a social taboo and dealing with it in a quirky way right.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan 3.5 stars. Shalini wrote, “How far will you go for love? Since time immemorial, stories have flirted with that question. With two men as its lovers, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now asks the same. It couches its blows in humour, it takes the shield of a large, boisterous, slightly irritating and often unnecessary family. But, its achievement lies not just in going where Bollywood has not gone before.”

She added, “It is in consistently portraying Kartik (Khurrana) and Aman (a superb Kumar, in his debut film role) as just a couple, not ‘homo’ or ‘hetero’.”

