Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana has another winner

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will pull people to theaters with its comic element. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will pull people to theaters with its comic element.

Ayushmann Khurrana, with his unconventional choice of films, has become one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. After scoring seven back-to-back hits, he might just add another in the list this Friday with the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial, which revolves around homosexuality, has actor Jitendra Kumar playing Khurrana’s love interest.

“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a bigger film with a wider target audience. With its comic element, it is targeting the youth and families. Also, the story is set in interior India, thereby making it widely acceptable. Ayushmann is on a roll, and whatever he touches is turning into gold. So, I am pretty confident that this time too he will have another winner in his hands,” film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

Predicting the film’s opening day box office collection, he added, “The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer is a quirky take on how gay love is accepted. The beauty of the subject is, they have set it in the hinterland. Earlier the concept of same-sex love was an urban trend in the country, but Shubh Mangal shows how people of smaller towns are also accepting this social change. Ayushmann has got the formula of taking a social taboo and dealing with it in a quirky way right.”

Girish Johar pegged the first-day collection of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan at Rs 8-9 crores. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a giant leap for Indian cinema | Ayushmann is not the only one: Bollywood’s top five LGBTQ films | Is Bollywood finally ready for gay films?

“Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have a good fan following. The film follows a successful movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). So the setting is clear, and it will prove to be exciting for the audience,” Johar suggested.

Along with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also hits theaters this Friday. But Bhoot won’t impact the collection of the Ayushmann starrer. “Bhoot will have a limited target audience. It would be luring the youth to the cinema halls whereas Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is targeting both youth and families. Since two decent films are releasing on the same day, the audience will be divided based on their preferences,” Girish Johar said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd