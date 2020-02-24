Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film mints Rs 32.66 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film is on a roll. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film is on a roll.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a fine second day with earnings of Rs 11.08 crore. Its total collection now stands at Rs 32.66 crore. It had opened with Rs 9.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend… Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3… Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings… Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu… Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS.”

Taran Adarsh also enlisted all the performance of Ayushmann Khaurrana’s recent releases. Over two tweets he gave a comparative analysis.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, is one of the biggest openers of Khurrana’s career.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan three and a half stars in her review. She wrote in the review, “How far will you go for love? Since time immemorial, stories have flirted with that question. With two men as its lovers, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now asks the same. It couches its blows in humour, it takes the shield of a large, boisterous, slightly irritating and often unnecessary family. But, its achievement lies not just in going where Bollywood has not gone before. It is in consistently portraying Kartik (Khurrana) and Aman (a superb Kumar, in his debut film role) as just a couple, not ‘homo’ or ‘hetero’.”

Ayushmann had earlier talked about whether he harbours pressure to do quirky films while speaking to Indianexpress.com. He had said, “I do whatever excites me. I look for the perfect combination of entertainment and value addition. You cannot compare any two films of mine. Also, I cannot reach a certain number with every film.”

He added, “Every director has a vision and I go ahead with it. I cannot take such (box office) pressure because the success of every film has allowed me to do something radical every single time.”

