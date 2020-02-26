Bollywood box office: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is unstoppable, Bhoot on a steady path

It is Ayushmann Khurrana vs Vicky Kaushal at the Bollywood box office. It is Ayushmann Khurrana vs Vicky Kaushal at the Bollywood box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is unstoppable at the box office. The film earned Rs 3.07 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection to Rs 39.60 crore. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial is inching towards Rs 50 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5… Is collecting mainly at key metros… Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS” the tweet read.

“Today, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being celebrated world over, and I have to share this moment with all the actors and directors who had taken it on themselves to promote inclusivity in our country. This is a very special moment in my life, and I am cherishing all the love that my film and my performance is receiving. I feel blessed to be acting at a time where I can stand up, back and root for a social cause like this,” Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, on the other hand, is steady, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is facing tough competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On Tuesday, Bhoot earned Rs 2.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 20.78 crore.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Bhoot is steady on the lower side… Select metros contributing to its revenue… Eyes ₹ 24 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr. #India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave one and a half stars to Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

“Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn’t seem to end. There is a ghost, a love story, a hate story, a smuggling ring, a church, a red dress, a doll, and a lot of clicking of fingers. Pednekar and Rana are there to add brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal,” the review read.

