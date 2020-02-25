Bollywood box office: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dominates, Bhoot drops

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is dominating the Bollywood box office. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is dominating the Bollywood box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) is on a roll. The film managed to earn Rs 3.87 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 36.53 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the box office numbers of SMZS in a tweet. He wrote, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4… Substantial drop beyond metros… Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat… Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS”

Ayushmann Khurrana recently spoke about the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He credited films from the past for talking about homosexuality.

“The fact that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a success today is because the path was made for it by others to become one. Many before me have toiled hard to make the path smoother. We have to realise and acknowledge the monumental work that was done by some of the finest actors of Indian cinema much before me. Before Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, our industry has also made some of the most soul-touching films on the subject. I don’t think we can ever forget Shabana Azmi ji’s incredible performance and Nandita Das’s heart-wrenching acting in Fire, Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli’s vulnerability in My Brother Nikhil, Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance in Aligarh, Kalki Koechlin’s strength in Margarita With a Straw,” Khurrana said in a statement.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is delighted that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being celebrated as a path-breaking film, feels he should celebrate this moment with all these milestone making actors and directors.

“Today, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being celebrated world over, and I have to share this moment with all the actors and directors who had taken it on themselves to promote inclusivity in our country. This is a very special moment in my life, and I am cherishing all the love that my film and my performance is receiving. I feel blessed to be acting at a time where I can stand up, back and root for a social cause like this,” the actor concluded.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which released along with SMZS, saw a drop on Monday. Bhoot earned only Rs 2.32 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 18.68 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Bhoot dips on Day 4… Trending wasn’t strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady… Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 18.68 cr. #India biz.”

