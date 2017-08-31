Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Shubh Mangal Savdhan box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar film might witness Rs 3 crore opening

Shubh Mangal Savdhan box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Subh Mangal Savdhan is expected to earn as much as Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 3 crore this Friday.

Written by Samarpita Das | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2017 5:43:19 pm
shubh mangal savdhan, shubh mangal savdhan, shubh mangal savdhan photos, shubh mangal savdhan images, After the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Savdhan.
Related News

A few weeks ago, when Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha started raking in the moolah, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had pointed out an interesting trend that the business of cinema has been witnessing lately. “Success of #Dangal, #JollyLLB2, #BKD, #Baahubali2, #HindiMedium and #ToiletEPK indicates that well-made desi stories are being lapped up,” he had said on Twitter.

After the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana again in Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The film deals with the problem of erectile dysfunction.

Talking about the box office prospects of Shubh Mangal Savdhan, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Subh Mangal Savdhan is expected to earn Rs 2.50 crore – Rs 3 crore this Friday. Obviously, Baadshaho will be leading the way this week. It is difficult to predict if this week the box office might witness a Rs 50 crore weekend including the cumulative, because there is only one major release. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha maybe running at the theaters but it has died down now.”

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Savdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Brijendra Kala, Shubhankar Tripathi, Anshul Chauhan and Anmol Baja. The film is a remake of Tamil hit Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now