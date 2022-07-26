Shamshera box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film is a washout

Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback film Shamshera has failed to receive enough love from the audience. After a meager collection in its opening weekend, the YRF production continued its slump even on its fourth day at the box office. With earnings reportedly dropping by nearly 70 percent on Monday, the film is now being called a complete washout.

Shamshera earned Rs 10.25 crore on its opening day. While its Day 2 collection stood at Rs 10.50 crore, it made Rs 11 crore on Day 3. Trade reports suggest that it couldn’t cross the Rs 3 crore mark on Day 4, leaving its total collection at Rs 34 crore. Many are expecting its lifetime collection to be around Rs 45 crore.

Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor‘s first release after four years. But the period drama’s poor reviews and footfall in cinema halls has left the film struggling. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Earlier, Ranbir spoke to indianexpress.com about leaving behind his ‘young boy stories’ and coming-of-age films to play the quintessential Hindi film hero in Shamshera. “I think it was a natural progression. I had to leave relatable roles behind. I did those roles because I was at a certain age and had the opportunity to play those parts. But from the inside, I always wanted to play the hero and I don’t think I have played the hero yet. I have played relatable roles, not aspirational roles. So, it was a no brainer when I was offered Shamshera,’ Ranbir said.