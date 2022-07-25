Shamshera box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer underperforms in opening weekend

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, continues to struggle at the box office. If estimates are to be believed, the YRF production’s first weekend collection will be around Rs 32 crore.

The Karan Malhotra directorial opened at Rs 10.25 crore on Friday, and earned Rs 10.50 crore on Saturday. As per trade predictions, its collection for the third day won’t cross Rs 11.25 crore.

Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was expected to see a jump over the weekend. Despite having all the ingredients of a commercial Bollywood potboiler, the film’s poor reviews and decreasing footfall at the cinema halls impacted its collection.

Made at a budget of around Rs 150 crore, the movie was expected to touch Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. But sadly enough, the film is already being placed in the list of big releases falling flat this year, including Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Shamshera two-and-a-half stars. She wrote in her review, “Against sets that are almost comically fake, of rugged hills, desert forts and ragged existence, everything is dramatic and exaggerated – interspersed with songs and music that are equally loud.”