scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Shamshera box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer underperforms in opening weekend

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is already being placed in the list of big releases falling flat this year, including Samrat Prithviraj and Dhaakad.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:13:32 am
shamshera ranbir kapoor vaani kapoorRanbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in a still from Shamshera.

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, continues to struggle at the box office. If estimates are to be believed, the YRF production’s first weekend collection will be around Rs 32 crore.

The Karan Malhotra directorial opened at Rs 10.25 crore on Friday, and earned Rs 10.50 crore on Saturday. As per trade predictions, its collection for the third day won’t cross Rs 11.25 crore.

Read in Premium |Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was expected to see a jump over the weekend. Despite having all the ingredients of a commercial Bollywood potboiler, the film’s poor reviews and decreasing footfall at the cinema halls impacted its collection.

Made at a budget of around Rs 150 crore, the movie was expected to touch Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. But sadly enough, the film is already being placed in the list of big releases falling flat this year, including Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Shamshera two-and-a-half stars. She wrote in her review, “Against sets that are almost comically fake, of rugged hills, desert forts and ragged existence, everything is dramatic and exaggerated – interspersed with songs and music that are equally loud.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement