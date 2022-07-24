scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s return to cinemas finds no takers

Shamshera box office collection day 2: Poor reviews and a muted fan reaction have left this Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer struggling at the theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 9:21:41 am
shamshera box officeShamshera released on July 22.

Ranbir Kapoor’s turn in a double role in Shamshera seems to have left no impression on his fans this time. The latest from the YRF stable has fallen flat at the box office right at the start.

Shamshera released on July 22, with the highest screen count in the post-pandemic era. But, less than favourable reviews and muted fan reactions seem to be the main reasons for its below-average run. It managed to collect a mere Rs 10 crore on its opening day, as against expectations of amassing Rs 14-15 crore.

Shamshera was touted to have all the elements that make a commercial Bollywood potboiler. But, except for a few centres in the Hindi-speaking belt of UP and Bihar, the movie continues to underperform. It made only Rs 2.75 crore in Maharashtra on Friday, and is struggling in the south Indian states too, despite being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

If the current trends are any indication, Shamshera is set to fall under the same hole as Akshay Kumar’s recent dud Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It has been directed by Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed Agneepath and Brothers.

Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shalini Langer gave Shamshera two-and-a-half stars rating. She wrote in her review, “Subtlety is not something that this Rs 150 crore Yash Raj film, bringing Ranbir to the big screen after a long four years, and walking in the looming shadow of RRR, has any use for. Against sets that are almost comically fake, of rugged hills, desert forts and ragged existence, everything is dramatic and exaggerated – interspersed with songs and music that are equally loud.”

