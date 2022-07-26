Shamshera box office: Ranbir Kapoor film’s opening weekend collections fall short of Jagga Jasoos and Besharam; final tally expected to be Rs 45 crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback film, the period action drama Shamshera, finished its first weekend at the box office with a dismal Rs 31.75 crore. Monday’s figures didn’t paint a promising picture either. The film has all but tanked completely with less than Rs 3 crore on day four. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, Shamshera will not be able to break-even at the box office, and will have to rely on ancilliary revenue to stay afloat.

A Bollywood Hungama report predicted that the film’s final tally will be around Rs 45 crore, which is less than what notorious 2022 bombs such as Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj made. Both films starred Akshay Kumar. While the gangster comedy Bachchhan Paandey made Rs 73 crore worldwide, Samrat Prithviraj made Rs 90 crore. The report also predicted that the film will lose most of its screens come Friday, when Ek Villain Returns is released in theatres.

Shamshera’s opening weekend ranks number nine for Ranbir, behind even his flops such as Jagga Jasoos and Besharam. Here’s a list of the opening weekend collections of Ranbir’s films:

Sanju – Rs. 120.66 cr

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs. 62.11 cr

Besharam – Rs. 47.69 cr

Tamasha – Rs. 38.23 cr

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs. 35.60 cr

Jagga Jasoos – Rs. 34.6 cr

Rajneeti – Rs. 33.63 cr

Rockstar – Rs. 33.60 cr

Shamshera – Rs. 31.75 cr

Roy – Rs. 10.10 cr

Ranbir will now have to hope for the best with his second big-budget film of the year, the fantasy drama Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been in the making for over half-a-decade. It also marks Ranbir’s first big screen appearance with wife Alia Bhatt, whom he met and dated while making the film.

The actor already has several projects in the works. He’s currently filming Luv Ranjan’s new film, as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film marks the third flop of the year (and in a row) for YRF, after Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. The studio now has Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan lined up for release next year.