Friday, July 29, 2022

Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week

Shamshera box office collection: Despite extensive promotions and a mega budget, YRF's latest outing failed to impress the audience.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 6:06:29 pm
shamshera box officeShamshera released on July 22.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera had a dismal run at the box office in its first week. Despite extensive promotions and a mega budget, YRF’s latest outing failed to impress the audience.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the box office figures on Friday. He tweeted, “#Shamshera collapses… The Week 1 numbers are a shocker… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz.”

Analysts believe that going by its declining footfall at theatres, Shamshera might not even cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after four years. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Also read |Shamshera director Karan Malhotra on film’s box office failure: ‘Couldn’t handle the hate and rage’

Defending Shamshera’s poor run at the box office, Dutt posted a note on Instagram. An excerpt from it read, “Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch it. I find it horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person.”

