Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week

July 29, 2022 6:06:29 pm
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera had a dismal run at the box office in its first week. Despite extensive promotions and a mega budget, YRF’s latest outing failed to impress the audience.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the box office figures on Friday. He tweeted, “#Shamshera collapses… The Week 1 numbers are a shocker… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz.”
#Shamshera collapses… The Week 1 numbers are a shocker… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kmxpgAqEFF
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2022
Analysts believe that going by its declining footfall at theatres, Shamshera might not even cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.
Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after four years. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
Subscriber Only Stories
Defending Shamshera’s poor run at the box office, Dutt posted a note on Instagram. An excerpt from it read, “Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch it. I find it horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE (Mains) 2022
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why is it too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkey Pox?
Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires
CWG: Handed a controversial penalty, New Zealand’s triathlete ‘welcomes’ and high-fives English rival at finish line
MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check marks online
Commodity prices today, July 29, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city
Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman’s and Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DGP in talks with party
IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul
Withdraw recognition of private universities, if found in violation: Jharkhand governor
Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan