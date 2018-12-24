Zero box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer is struggling

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero has underperformed on the first and second day of its release. Despite extensive promotions and widest release in around 4,380 screens, the film hasn’t been able to make a strong impact at the box office.

Advertising

The film collected Rs 20.14 crore on its opening day. And on Saturday, it merely earned Rs 18.22 crore. The romantic drama has managed to make a total collection of Rs 38.36 crore as of now.

While the film has failed to mint more than its opening day collection on Day 2, it is expected to redeem itself on Sunday.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero has garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Advertising

Also read | Zero box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 38.36 crore

The forthcoming days will be crucial for the film and in fact, the film’s business might even see an upward trend in the wake of Christmas holiday.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “In the beginning, you relate, because you see Bauua the ‘bauna’ having a tough time finding his groove, always tussling with mum (Chaddha) and dad (Dhulia). You relate too when Bauua show flashes of rage at his situation, and lashes out at people. But all too soon, the film abandons its minimal air of rootedness, and flees towards preposterousness.”