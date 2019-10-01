September 2019 box office report: Dream Girl and Chhichhore lead the way

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl ensured the third quarter of 2019 ended on a positive note. With both the films entering the coveted 100 crore club, the count of movies crossing the milestone this year rose to 13, as opposed to seven in 2017 and 10 in 2018.

Chhichhore, backed by a strong narrative, stellar performances and positive word of mouth, managed to stand strong even in its fourth week. Until now, it has added Rs 144.60 crore to its kitty and has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy (Rs 140.25 crore). Dream Girl, meanwhile, has collected Rs 127 crore so far. Despite competition from new releases, it is still pulling people to theaters.

“It has been a good September because Chhichhore did exceedingly well, Dream Girl is still adding to the box office numbers and Section 375 was also appreciated and has done decent business in its capacity,” film trade analyst Girish Johar said.

Comparing the collection of September 2019 with September 2018 collection, Girish added, “This year, we had two box office centuries vis a vis last year in the same month when there was none. Last year, we didn’t have good films. It was Paltan, Laila Majnu, Manmarziyaan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Sui Dhaaga and none of them worked despite high expectations.”

September has witnessed a jump of around 20-30 per cent in box office collections. In 2018, the ticket counters recorded a total collection of approximately Rs 200 crore and this year, the collection is over Rs 300 crore.

Also, Girish Johar revealed how 2019 has been a good year for Bollywood filmmakers. He shared, “The first three quarters in 2017 clocked around Rs 2600 crore at the box office. In 2018, Rs 3000 crore was collected in the first three quarters and now in 2019, we have already clocked around Rs 3800 crore at the box office.”

However, Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam (Rs 4.25 crore), The Zoya Factor (Rs 2.90 crore) and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Rs 6.25 crore) failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

The last quarter of 2019 has some big films like Saand Ki Aankh, The Sky Is Pink, Bala, Dabangg 3. If they manage to meet the expectations, then 2019 can turn into a fruitful year as far as box office numbers are concerned.